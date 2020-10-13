STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priests show reluctance to reopen Samaleswari shrine

The temple, abode of presiding deity of undivided Sambalpur district Goddess Samaleswari, has been closed since March 20 due to the pandemic.

Samaleswari temple (inset) the deity decked up in 'Dhabalamukhi Besha'

Samaleswari temple (inset) the deity decked up in ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha’ (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Samaleswari Temple Trust Board has expressed unwillingness to reopen the shrine for devotees in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The Board put forth its opinion at a meeting between various temple committees and the district administration here on Monday.  President of the Board Sanjay Baboo said priests and members of the trust are reluctant to reopen the temple for devotees now due to the Covid crisis. If the shrine is opened, it may lead to spreading of the infection.

He said the Board requested the district administration to review the pandemic situation in November and then take any decision in this regard. Members of other temple committees also opposed the idea of reopening shrines before Kartik Purnima, he said.

“We have decided to live stream the morning and evening ‘aalati’ of Maa Samaleswari on Facebook page of the temple trust board during Dussehra so that devotees are not deprived of the darshan of the Goddess,” Baboo added.

The temple, abode of presiding deity of undivided Sambalpur district Goddess Samaleswari, has been closed since March 20 due to the pandemic. The meeting was held in presence of Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena.

More from Odisha.
