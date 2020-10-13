STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two new COVID-19 hospitals in Sambalpur, Koraput

Officials said the second Covid hospital has no direct link with the medical college and has separate entry and exit points. 

The second Covid hospital at VIMSAR.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/KORAPUT: Two new Covid hospitals began functioning in Sambalpur and Koraput districts on Monday. While the one at Sambalpur, with 120 beds, has been set up in a building on the premises of VIMSAR, Burla, the facility at Koraput, with 70 beds, started functioning from Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital.

The hospital at VIMSAR has 100 general and 20 ICU beds. VIMSAR director Lalit Meher said the ICU beds at the hospital will be ready in the next 10 days. The second dedicated hospital in the district will reduce the load on the existing one in the town where owing to overcrowding, several staff have tested positive in the last few months. 

In Koraput which had one Covid hospital with 150 beds at Jeypore, the second facility will help in better patient care. Owing to shortage of beds, people from the district often need to travel to Berhampur, Bhubaneswar and even Visakhapatnam for treatment. 

Officials said the second Covid hospital has no direct link with the medical college and has separate entry and exit points.

