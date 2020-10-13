STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers vow to boycott Balasore Sadar bypoll

The villagers alleged they have been deprived of Government welfare and development schemes since independence.

Published: 13th October 2020 08:02 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Irked with the Government’s apathy towards their plight, resident of flood-hit Nandachaka village in Parikhi panchayat have vowed to boycott the upcoming bypoll to Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency. 

The villagers have demanded the authorities concerned to fulfil their 12-point charter of demands which includes construction of a bridge over Lunibandh canal, all-weather road to the village, safe drinking water and proper waste disposal. The village, with a population of 400, is prone to natural calamities like food. The villagers alleged they have been deprived of Government welfare and development schemes since independence.

President of Parikhi Vikas Mancha Charubhadra Jana said it is time for the villagers to give a befitting reply to politicians who seek votes with folded hands before polls and vanish afterwards.

