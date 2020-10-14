Demand to fill up vacant doctor posts in Lathor

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Residents of Lathor village and adjoining areas in Balangir have demanded filling of vacant posts of doctors at the primary health centre (PHC).

For the last two years, two posts at the PHC in the remote village under Khaprakhol block are lying vacant. The PHC should have two MBBS doctors and one AYUSH doctor. But the heath centre is being run by only a AYUSH doctor along with a pharmacist.

The people in the area now have to go to the community health centre about 30 km away, despite the region being prone to diseases like malaria and also extremist activities. The PHC is the only hospital on the border of Balangir and Nuapada districts.

Lathor sarpanch Prabin Agrawal said since 2018, the posts for two MBBS doctors are vacant. “We demand filling up of the posts. I had even met the Collector few days back and submitted a memorandum on the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, CDMO Dr Bhima Sahu has said the demand is genuine. “Due to shortage of doctors we are unable to fill the posts. But we will take steps at the earliest,” he added.