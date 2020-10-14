STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jamunapali ASHA worker alleges ostracisation

The family has approached police few times and the latter has even tried to resolve the issue by summoning both the family and villages.

Published: 14th October 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA Worker

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: An ASHA worker of Jamunapali village under Khaprakhol block in the district has alleged that she along with her family members are being ostracised by fellow villagers due to her lower caste status. Mahima Mahanand (42), who belongs to the SC community, has been working as an ASHA worker since 2005.  

According to her, villagers initially did not display discriminatory behaviour towards her as no other girl was capable to do the job in the village back then. But with many upper caste girls recently getting qualified for the job, villagers have been allegedly wanting to replace her by pressurising her to quit.

Mahima has alleged that since April, villagers are ostracising her and family members too. They are not even ready to take medical services from her. The family has approached police few times and the latter has even tried to resolve the issue by summoning both the family and villages. But there has been no outcome. 

“I am doing my duty well. But the upper caste villagers are trying to replace me. I have approached Khaprakhol police and Patnagarh Sub Collector but nothing positive has happened. I want justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, Patnagarh SDPO Suresh Naik has said” We are probing the issue and will ensure that the aggrieved is able to work without facing prejudice. Villagers will be counselled.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASHA ASHA Worker
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp