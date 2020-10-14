Jamunapali ASHA worker alleges ostracisation

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: An ASHA worker of Jamunapali village under Khaprakhol block in the district has alleged that she along with her family members are being ostracised by fellow villagers due to her lower caste status. Mahima Mahanand (42), who belongs to the SC community, has been working as an ASHA worker since 2005.

According to her, villagers initially did not display discriminatory behaviour towards her as no other girl was capable to do the job in the village back then. But with many upper caste girls recently getting qualified for the job, villagers have been allegedly wanting to replace her by pressurising her to quit.

Mahima has alleged that since April, villagers are ostracising her and family members too. They are not even ready to take medical services from her. The family has approached police few times and the latter has even tried to resolve the issue by summoning both the family and villages. But there has been no outcome.

“I am doing my duty well. But the upper caste villagers are trying to replace me. I have approached Khaprakhol police and Patnagarh Sub Collector but nothing positive has happened. I want justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, Patnagarh SDPO Suresh Naik has said” We are probing the issue and will ensure that the aggrieved is able to work without facing prejudice. Villagers will be counselled.”