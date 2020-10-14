New Lokayukta rules prohibit disclosure of identity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The names of complainant and litigant cannot be disclosed during the proceedings at the Lokayukta.

The State Government has framed new rules under the Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014 prohibiting disclosure of identity of both the complainant and accused till the conclusion of the inquiry or investigation.

The Odisha Lokayukta (Procedure of Filing of Complaint) Rules, 2020 notified recently also prescribe to protect the integrity of the process of inquiry by allowing the panel to dispose of the complaints if its contents are illegible, vague or ambiguous and trivial or frivolous.

The complaints not containing allegations against public servants or not filed within the period of limitation and are pending before any other court or tribunal or authority can also be disposed of.

The Lokayukta can dispose of complaints whose contents are illegible within a period of 30 days and extend it further but not exceeding 15 days at a time.

As per the new rules, the protection on disclosure of identity will not be applicable in cases where the complainant himself has revealed his identity or any other office or authority while making a complaint to the Lokayukta.

If Lokayukta is satisfied that there exists a case for an investigation against any public servant or institution, a notice will be served and an explanation called for as decided by the Chairperson.

The noticee will have to file a reply in three complete sets - one signed and two other copies, along with the documents in a paper book to the Secretary within 45 days.

The anti-corruption panel can allow further time for filing of reply and pass order as deemed fit if the noticee fails to file reply. The complainant, affected parties and departments concerned may be supplied a copy of all orders that affect them, on an application.

The Lokayukta will have the discretion to discontinue any inquiry involving an allegation or refuse to inquire if in its opinion there are no sufficient grounds for inquiring or other remedies are available to the complainant.