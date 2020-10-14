Odisha: Girl raped in captivity for 22 days, accused duo on the run

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in captivity for 22 days by two miscreants at a poultry farm in Chauliaganj here. The incident came to light after police rescued the victim on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, Chauliganj police conducted a raid on the poultry farm at Gatitroutpatana and rescued the girl.

The victim was handed over to the district Childline officials who came to know about her ordeal while counselling her. The Childline officials filed an FIR as per the instruction of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday.

As per the complaint filed by district Childline coordinator Narayan Shukla, the victim of Jagastsinghpur district left her house following a quarrel with her father. She reached her elder sister’s house at Professor Para in the city.

She stayed there for three-four days. However, her sister and brother-in-law started quarrelling over her stay following which she left the place.

The girl was waiting for a bus at OMP Square to return home when accused, Santosh Behera, reached there and offered her lift.

Instead of taking her home, Behera took the girl to his friend Raka’s poultry farm where they kept her captive and raped her.

Both the accused, who recorded the crime in their mobile phones, threatened to kill her and make the videos viral if she tried to flee from the farm, the FIR stated.

Police said basing on the FIR, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused duo who are on the run.