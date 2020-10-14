STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Girl raped in captivity for 22 days, accused duo on the run

Police said basing on the FIR, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused duo who are on the run.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in captivity for 22 days by two miscreants at a poultry farm in Chauliaganj here. The incident came to light after police rescued the victim on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, Chauliganj police conducted a raid on the poultry farm at Gatitroutpatana and rescued the girl.

The victim was handed over to the district Childline officials who came to know about her ordeal while counselling her. The Childline officials filed an FIR as per the instruction of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday.

As per the complaint filed by district Childline coordinator Narayan Shukla, the victim of Jagastsinghpur district left her house following a quarrel with her father. She reached her elder sister’s house at Professor Para in the city. 

She stayed there for three-four days. However, her sister and brother-in-law started quarrelling over her stay following which she left the place.

The girl was waiting for a bus at OMP Square to return home when accused, Santosh Behera, reached there and offered her lift. 

Instead of taking her home, Behera took the girl to his friend Raka’s poultry farm where they kept her captive and raped her.

Both the accused, who recorded the crime in their mobile phones, threatened to kill her and make the videos viral if she tried to flee from the farm, the FIR stated.     

Police said basing on the FIR, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused duo who are on the run.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Rape Odisha Crime Chauliganj Crime Chauliganj Rape
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp