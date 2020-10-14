Odisha given Rs 885 crore under AMRUT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has provided an assistance of Rs 885.58 crore to Odisha under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme during 2015-2020.

Of the 191 projects sanctioned under the scheme, 152 have so far been completed while remaining 39 projects are in different stages of construction.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri for their commitment to develop cities of Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said focus was given on development of basic infrastructure for water supply, sewerage and septage management, stormwater drainage, green spaces and parks and non-motorised urban transport.

AMRUT is being implemented in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Baripada, Balasore, Behrampur, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

Pradhan said the Centre has also sanctioned Rs 1,599 crore for the State under the State Annual Action Plan (SAAP).

“These projects along with Smart City Missions in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela underline Prime Minister @narendramodi’s commitment to build a modern Odisha, which can keep pace with the growing aspirations of its denizens,” Pradhan tweeted.