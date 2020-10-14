STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha permitted additional borrowing of Rs 2,858 crore

Odisha is now permitted to go for market borrowing of around Rs 22,000 crore which is four per cent of the GSDP.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:34 AM

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre on Tuesday announcing to facilitate market borrowing for 20 States to meet compensation shortfall, Odisha received the nod for additional borrowing of 0.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Of the Rs 68,825 crore permitted by the Department of Expenditure under Ministry of Finance for the market borrowing by 20 States, which chose Option 1, Odisha would borrow around Rs 2,858 crore.

Principal Secretary of Finance department Ashok K Meena said the permitted amount is the additional borrowing limit allowed by the Centre for the fiscal.

This is over and above the share of the total compensation borrowing limit of around Rs 1.10 lakh crore to be given to the states. The compensation borrowing limit is being worked out, he said.

The additional borrowing limit has been permitted to the states that picked Option 1 under which the Centre would pay interest and principal amount from the cess fund. With this, Odisha is now permitted to go for market borrowing of around Rs 22,000 crore which is four per cent of the GSDP.      

Earlier this month, Odisha Government had received Rs 492 crore as GST compensation from the Centre for the first time in last six months out of around Rs 4,500 crore raised by the State. However, there is still no clarity on the payment of compensation dues of around Rs 680 crore pending for 2019-20 and 2018-19.

TAGS
Odisha Government
India Matters
