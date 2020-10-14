Over 1,000 quintal of ganja seized in Odisha till September end

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha Police has seized over 1,000 quintal of ganja till September end, which is highest record seizure in any year by the cops, said DGP Abhay on Tuesday.

Over 1,054 quintal of ganja has been seized in Odisha by various State agencies between January 1 and September 30.

The maximum seizure of the contraband was made from Koraput (413 quintal), Malkangiri (240 quintal) and Gajapati (126 quintal).

While an average seizure of 312 quintal was made in the last 10 years, this figure was 414 quintal in the last five years. The cumulative seizure of ganja is nearly 2.5 times more than the average seizure in the last five years, he added.