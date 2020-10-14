STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resentment out in open over BJD Balasore candidate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Discontentment in the ruling BJD has come to fore after announcement of Swarup Kumar Das as the candidate for Balasore Sadar seat for the November 3 bypoll.

Large number of supporters of former MP Rabindra Jena congregated at the district BJD office at Balasore demanding reconsideration of the decision. They sought either Jena or his wife Subhasini be fielded from the seat.

As there seemed to be open revolt against the decision to field Das, sources said, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rushed senior leader Pratap Deb to Balasore to diffuse the situation.

Deb had a three-hour meeting with Jena in the morning to assuage the unhappy workers. The former minister told mediapersons that there are some resentment among the leaders and workers of the Sadar constituency following announcement of the name of the candidate for the bypoll.

“I have discussed the issue with Jena and some other leaders. I will apprise the party leadership about the discussion I had after I reach Bhubaneswar,” he said.

Jena, who is also the president of the district BJD, told mediapersons that the candidate decided by the president will win the bypoll.

“The Chief Minister has deputed senior leader Deb and I had a discussion with him,” he said and added that he has requested all party leaders to work for the victory of the party candidate. “BJD is a disciplined party and the Chief Minister gives importance to discipline,” he said.

Besides Jena and his wife, three-time MLA Jiban Pradeep Das and a relative of former Government chief whip Anant Das were in the race for party ticket.

While the BJP has fielded Manas Ranjan Dutta, son of deceased sitting MLA Madan Mohan Dutta from the seat, Congress has nominated Mamata Kundu from the seat.

