Retrenched nurses stage stir over permanent jobs in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as 300 contractual nurses, who were recently retrenched by the State Government, staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate demanding permanent jobs.

The nurses, hired by the Government on contractual basis for a period of 90 days, were engaged in Covid duty in panchayats across the district. However, they were retrenched after 30 days and have not yet been paid their salaries.

President of district nurse association Susmita Jena said the contractual nurses worked hard and a few of them were also infected while on duty.

“It is tough for the nurses, who were retrenched illegally, to survive during these trying times. They must be given jobs at blocks where numerous posts are lying vacant,” she said.

The nurses called off their agitation after Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra assured to look into their issues and come up with a solution within four days.