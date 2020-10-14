Rourkela Development Authority move to auction plot fuels fear of land price hike, draws flak

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At a time when land price is fast escalating in the city, Rourkela Development Authority (RDA)’s move to auction limited plots at enhanced rates is feared to set more higher base prices and hit middle-class families’ hopes of owning a house.

Residents have criticised the move as a money making drive by RDA which on September 28 floated advertisement for auction of 13 left out plots and three plots with construction at Gopabandhu Nagar in Chhend Colony here. The last date for bid submission is November 2.

The offset price is Rs 22.72 lakh for each 2,400 square feet (sq ft) plot and Rs 26.13 lakh for each of the two 2,760 sq ft plots. Those for the six plots between 1,450 to 1,64 sq ft are between Rs 13.73 lakh to Rs 14.81 lakh, while the three plots between 1,250 sq ft to 1,295 sq ft are priced between Rs 8.21 lakh to Rs 12.12 lakh. The minimum price of one 700 sq ft plot is kept at Rs 7.10 lakh. Offset prices of three plots between 700 sq ft to 1,550 sq ft with constructions are between Rs 7.06 lakh to Rs 14.39 lakh.

Those familiar with real estate scenario claimed that the highest bidding of the two bigger plots would go beyond Rs 1 crore, adding that remaining plots would also end up selling at rates four times higher than the offset price.

A resident Bhaskar Patra pointed out, "Given the land scarcity, even financially well-off persons are buying economically weaker section (EWS) houses. RDA’s highest auction prices would set new benchmarks for land prices that will ultimately hit the middle-class.”

It is learnt, a plot of 1,500 sq ft at Gopabandhu Nagar of Chhend was resold at Rs 2.30 lakh in 2004. It is feared after the auction base price of a similar plot would rise to Rs 60-70 lakh.

Former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra said the auction route is a conspiracy to benefit moneyed persons where the middle-class man with hard-earned money cannot compete. He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure lottery over auction and compensate RDA to protect interests of the common man.