STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tirtol by-election: Three-day training for poll officials

The training was imparted to presiding officers and employees on use of VVPAT and EVMs to ensure free and fair polling.

Published: 14th October 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: To execute the Tirtol by-election process effectively amid Covid curbs, a three-day orientation programme was organised for presiding officers and polling personnel at SVM College in Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday.

It was presided over by Collector and district election officer Saroj Mishra. As many as 271 polling and presiding officers participated.

During the rehearsal, Mishra warned of stern action for violating Covid rules during the election activities. Participants were given detailed information about various electoral processes. The training was imparted to presiding officers and employees on use of VVPAT and EVMs to ensure free and fair polling. 

Tirtol by-election will be held across 373 polling booths in which around 1,492 presiding officers and polling personnel will be deployed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirtol Bypolls
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp