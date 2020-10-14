Tirtol by-election: Three-day training for poll officials

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: To execute the Tirtol by-election process effectively amid Covid curbs, a three-day orientation programme was organised for presiding officers and polling personnel at SVM College in Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday.

It was presided over by Collector and district election officer Saroj Mishra. As many as 271 polling and presiding officers participated.

During the rehearsal, Mishra warned of stern action for violating Covid rules during the election activities. Participants were given detailed information about various electoral processes. The training was imparted to presiding officers and employees on use of VVPAT and EVMs to ensure free and fair polling.

Tirtol by-election will be held across 373 polling booths in which around 1,492 presiding officers and polling personnel will be deployed.