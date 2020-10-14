STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

VIMSAR to get new store for stocking medicines, equipment

The hospital’s existing store, spread over an area of 1,200 sq feet, is functioning from a three-storey building.

Published: 14th October 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Isolation Ward

For representational purposes (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A central store, spread over an area of 5,000 sq feet, for stocking medicines and medical equipment will soon come up on the premises of VIMSAR, Burla. 

The store will be set up in a five-storey building. The hospital’s existing store, spread over an area of 1,200 sq feet, is functioning from a three-storey building. However, it is inadequate to meet the needs of the hospital where at least 550 varieties of medicines under Niramaya scheme are stored. Besides, at least 50,000 syringes are used at the facility every month. 

The need for a larger store was felt after treatment of Covid-19 patients was started at the hospital. The facility, where 1,500 PPE kits are used every month, has to maintain advance stock of medicines for such patients. 

Around 2,500 patients from western Odisha and states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand visit the OPDs of the 1,200 bed hospital, established in 1959, daily. This apart, around 250 patients are admitted to its wards daily. With a super-speciality building coming up soon on its premises, more medicines and equipment will be required. 

VIMSAR superintendent Jayashree Dora said owing to shortage of space at the existing store, a proposal was sent to the State Government for setting up a larger central store at the hospital.

“The proposal was sent four months back and the approval received recently,” she said. 

The estimate for the project will be prepared by the Public Works Department and tender floated soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIMSAR COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp