VIMSAR to get new store for stocking medicines, equipment

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A central store, spread over an area of 5,000 sq feet, for stocking medicines and medical equipment will soon come up on the premises of VIMSAR, Burla.

The store will be set up in a five-storey building. The hospital’s existing store, spread over an area of 1,200 sq feet, is functioning from a three-storey building. However, it is inadequate to meet the needs of the hospital where at least 550 varieties of medicines under Niramaya scheme are stored. Besides, at least 50,000 syringes are used at the facility every month.

The need for a larger store was felt after treatment of Covid-19 patients was started at the hospital. The facility, where 1,500 PPE kits are used every month, has to maintain advance stock of medicines for such patients.

Around 2,500 patients from western Odisha and states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand visit the OPDs of the 1,200 bed hospital, established in 1959, daily. This apart, around 250 patients are admitted to its wards daily. With a super-speciality building coming up soon on its premises, more medicines and equipment will be required.

VIMSAR superintendent Jayashree Dora said owing to shortage of space at the existing store, a proposal was sent to the State Government for setting up a larger central store at the hospital.

“The proposal was sent four months back and the approval received recently,” she said.

The estimate for the project will be prepared by the Public Works Department and tender floated soon.