Four criminals arrested in Odisha for supplying arms

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Four gunrunners were arrested by Chauliaganj police on Wednesday. They are Sudhira Swain of Sumada of Jagatsinghpur, Sambit Nayak of Kendrapara, Manoj Behera and Prabhakar Behera of Puri.

Police seized five 9mm country-made pistols, 50 live ammunition and seven mobile phones from their possession.

DCP Prateek Singh said on a tip off, Chauliaganj police intercepted the car in which the four were coming from Jagatsinghpur to Cuttack for supplying arms and ammunition to the criminals in the city. Arms were recovered from their possession.

The accused persons were also indulged in procuring the fire arms and ammunition from gunrunners in Munger district of Bihar. They used to supply arms and ammunition clandestinely to criminals in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Dhenkanal districts.