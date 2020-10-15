STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Internal erosion on bed of Bargarh Main Canal

A piping occurred on the earthen bed of Bargarh Main Canal, originating from the right dyke of Hirakud Dam, on Wednesday.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bargarh Main Canal

Villagers first noticed the erosion on the canal bed in the morning and informed the officials of the Water Resources department.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A piping occurred on the earthen bed of Bargarh Main Canal, originating from the right dyke of Hirakud Dam, on Wednesday. 

The internal erosion was detected on the upstream of an aqueduct over Girishol river near Deogaon village under Bargarh block. Due to the piping, water of the canal entered Girishol which flows under the aqueduct.

Villagers first noticed the erosion on the canal bed in the morning and informed the officials of the Water Resources department.

Subsequently, executive engineer of Bargarh Canal Division Raj Kishore Ghadei and his Barpali counterpart Prabhat Rath rushed to the spot.

Ghadei said the release of water into Bargarh Canal from Hirakud Dam has been stopped completely to carry out repair work. Once the water level decreases, the repair work will start. It will take around 24 hours to repair the piping, he said. 

Currently, there is not much requirement of canal water for paddy cultivation as the plants are in ripening stage.

Hence, farmers will not face any problem if the water is stopped for a few hours. Normalcy will be restored by Thursday evening, he said. Ghadei said the reason behind the piping is yet to be ascertained. The exact cause will be known after the water level in the canal is brought down completely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bargarh Main Canal
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp