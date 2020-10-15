No complacency during festive season, warns Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday warned against any complacency in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic as the State goes into a prolonged festive season.

Reviewing the Covid management in the State through video-conferencing, Naveen flagged the situation in states like Kerala, which is witnessing a huge surge in coronavirus cases after the Onam festival, and several European countries gripped by a second wave forcing re-imposition of lockdowns. He directed the administration to stay alert without any laxity in implementation of prescribed safety norms.

Maintaining that State’s performance is consistently good in Covid management, the Chief Minister emphasised upon strict adherence of Covid protocol and extensive awareness drive, keeping in view the upcoming Puja festivals and winter season.

A little complacency might make the situation grave, he said and advised the Collectors and Superintendents of Police to strictly monitor the situation.

“In view of the upcoming festivals and winter season, the people must keep following Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing diligently. There is no reason to get lax if stability in coronavirus cases is observed,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of livelihood programmes such as MGNREGS, Mission Shakti and Livelihood Mission, the Chief Minister advised the Government officials to give priority to economic activities across all sectors like industries, mines, construction, services and transport.

Obstruction to economic activities will not tolerated and strict action will be initiated against such forces, he cautioned.

The discussion revealed that the State is making fast recovery on the economic front as normalcy has returned to all major industries in the State.

Around 85 per cent of the industries in MSME sector have resumed operation and production activities have reached to 80 per cent.

With the State emerging a favoured destination for investments, the Chief Minister directed the state and district administration to extend cooperation at all levels for implementation of projects for the benefit of the people of the State.

The State has approved 36 investment proposals worth Rs 25,000 crore during the Covid pandemic period. He also thanked the Covid warriors from Police and Fire Services for donating 400 units of Plasma till date.