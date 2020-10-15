Two accused in minor gang-rape case nabbed in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after rescuing a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped in captivity inside a poultry farm for 22 days, Chauliaganj police on Wednesday nabbed the two accused. They have been identified as Santosh Behera and Rakesh Rout, informed Police Commissioner Sudhashu Sarangi.

Police have also conducted an inquiry at the spot with scientific team. While the victim has undergone medical examination, her statement has been recorded in the POCSO court, he added.

The victim of Jagatsinghpur district had left her house following a quarrel with her father. She reached her elder sister’s house at Professorpada in the city. She stayed there for three-four days.

However, her sister and brother-in-law started quarrelling over her stay following which she left the place.

The girl was waiting for a bus at OMP Square to return home when accused, Santosh Behera, reached there and offered her lift. Instead of taking her home, Behera took the girl to his friend Rakesh’s poultry farm where they kept her captive and raped her.

Both the accused, who recorded the crime in their mobile phones, threatened to kill her and make the videos viral if she tried to flee from the farm.

Acting on the information from locals, police had rescued the minor girl on Monday night from Gatiroutpatan and handed her custody to District Childline officials who then came to know about her ordeal while counselling her. They filed FIR as per the instruction of Child Welfare Committee (CWC).