BJP and Congress launch attack on BJD over Cuttack gang-rape case

JAGATSINGHPUR: The alleged gang-rape of a minor girl of Tirtol in Cuttack has given the opposition political parties a strong plank to corner the ruling BJD in the upcoming bypoll. Holding the State Government responsible for rising crime against women and girls, local BJP leaders demanded resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

District BJP Mahila Morcha president Krishna Mohanty said it is surprising that the girl was gang-raped for 22 days in a farmhouse located near NH-55 in Cuttack town but the local police had no clue about it. The Chief Minister’s claims of women empowerment is only on paper while in reality, women and girls are subjected to violence in the State on a daily basis.

“The BJP will raise this issue during the election campaign and educate voters about the rising crimes against women under the watch of the BJD Government,” she added. The victim belongs to Rankei village under Garam panchayat in Tirtol block.

Former MP and BJP leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai said this heinous crime has exposed the law and order situation of Odisha. While women are not safe in the State, the police are indifferent to the plight of victims. The BJP will highlight the many rape cases which took place under the BJD rule during the campaign, he said.

Tarai further alleged that while BJD leaders are busy campaigning for their candidate in Tirtol, none of them has visited the victim’s family members. Besides, the ruling party has not issued any statement on the crime and instead is trying to suppress the crime in view of the two by-elections in the State, he added.

President of Tirtol youth Congress Bedadyuti Prusty alleged that ruling party leaders are trying to suppress the matter by offering huge amount of money to the victim’s family members who are very poor.

“We demand security and financial assistance to the girl’s family members. If our demand is not met, we will intensify protest and rake up the issue during our election campaign,” he added. On the day, Congress candidate for Tirtol bypoll Himanu Bhusan Mallick met the victim at Cuttack.

The victim’s family is poor and her father is an electrician. Sources said no Government officials or BJD leaders have visited the family which is still reeling under the shock of the brutal crime.

The girl’s mother said, “We are living in sorrow and fear after the incident. I have three daughters and two of them are married. We treated our youngest daughter as a son. We demanded justice for her.”

Garam sarpanch Banaja Das informed that she will accompany the girl’s father to Chauliaganj police station on Friday.

The victim was gang-raped by two youths for 22 days in a farmhouse under Gatiroutpatna within Chauliaganj police station in Cuttack. She was rescued by police on Monday night. The two accused have ben arrested.