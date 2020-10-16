STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couple charred to death in Odisha's Brajrajnagar

The deceased are Giribara Das (47) and his wife Geeta Das (40).

Published: 16th October 2020

Odisha police are currently probing the matter.

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: In a tragic incident, a couple was charred to death after fire broke out from a coal stove in Rampur village under Brajrajnagar police limits in the district.

The deceased are Giribara Das (47) and his wife Geeta Das (40).

According to sources, the mishap took place at around 8:30 am when Geeta after lighting up the stove was taking it inside the house when her saree caught fire.

"She collapsed and the fire spread all across. Subsequently, Giribara also caught fire while trying to save his wife. The couple died on the spot," said the sources.

On being informed, a team of police officials along with the fire fighting personnel rushed to the spot.

The fire has been doused and further investigation is on.

