COVID-19: Odisha positivity rate higher than 14 states

The 10-day average PR, however, has come down from 8.53 pc to 6.32 pc with daily cases reducing from 4,142 to 2,833

Published: 16th October 2020 09:28 AM

Odisha is one among 10 states that reported over 70 pc of daily caseload.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government claimed that the new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate are on the decline for the last over 10 days, the cumulative positivity rate (CPR) in Odisha is more than that of 14 other affected States.

As per the statistics shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the CPR of 6.68 per cent (pc) Odisha is way above the states like Bihar (2.5 pc), Gujarat (3.3 pc), Jharkhand (3.7 pc), Uttar Pradesh (3.7 pc), Himachal Pradesh (5.1 pc), Rajasthan (5.3 pc) and Assam (5.8 pc) However, the CPR in these states is below the national average of 8.04 pc.

The 10-day average positivity rate of Odisha has, however, come down from 8.53 pc to 6.32 pc with the daily cases (10-day average) reducing from 4,142 to 2,833. Odisha is the ninth state in terms of total number of cases.

Health officials said the positivity rate has been consistently decreasing and it is expected to further fall down by the end of this month. The cases have come down significantly, in the most affected districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack and Puri.

Khurda district recorded around 60 pc reduction in new cases over the last fortnight. The number of new cases reduced from 902 on September 25 to 368 on October 14.

There has been around 30 pc drop in active cases in the State between September 15 and October 15 as the number of cases fell from 32,214 to 22,334. The State added 1,03,361 new cases and 444 deaths during the period while 1,12,797 patients recovered.

Odisha reported 2,470 new infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 2.62 lakh. Six districts registered more than 100 cases with Khurda (368), Cuttack (186), Angul (170) and Sundargarh (161) accounting for around 40 pc cases. 

Death toll rose to 1142 as 17 more patients succumbed to the disease. As many as 2,772 patients recovered on Thursday.

Focus on treatment of serious patients: Govt
Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Thursday directed all Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCHs) to focus on critical care of patients and ensure that their treatment is monitored by experts of medical colleges and hospitals. At a review meeting through video conferencing, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra asked the authorities of the DCHs to form a team of doctors led by the senior most physician of the hospital concerned and regularly monitor the treatment of patients in ICU and on ventilator. “Since the number of general bed patients has reduced considerably with many preferring home isolation, the DCHs have been directed to extend best possible treatment to serious patients in consultation with the technical committee, senior doctors and professors of medical colleges,” Mohapatra said.

