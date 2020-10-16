Fresh low pressure warning, more rains in store for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As south Odisha tries to recover from the deep depression induced rainfall that wreaked havoc in several districts, a fresh low pressure is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the new system is likely to enhance rainfall activity in Odisha. Between June and October 15, at least 11 systems have formed over the Bay of Bengal.

“The system is expected to trigger rainfall in south and coastal Odisha from October 19 onwards. We are closely monitoring the situation as it is the cyclone season,” said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.

Met office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Khurda districts on October 19. Most places in south coastal districts as well as south interior regions may receive rainfall.

A weather expert pointed out that the low pressure area formed on October 1 could not intensify since the south-west monsoon was active. However, the system which formed on October 9 concentrated into a deep depression and entered the land because the monsoon has started withdrawing from most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, Gunupur received the highest 150 mm rainfall in the State. Odisha’s average rainfall between October 1 and 15 has been 135.8 mm. The State has received 108 per cent surplus rainfall during the period.