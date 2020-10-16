STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha-Andhra Pradesh to beef up security in new areas

Odisha Police has strengthened its presence in Swabhiman Anchal’s Hantalguda, Jodamba and Tulsipahad, Patdhara reserve forest, Khamankhol in Kandhamal, and other areas.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha DGP Abhay

Odisha DGP Abhay (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday decided to enhance presence of security forces in the interior and forested regions of bordering regions to restrict unchecked movement of the Left Wing Extremists (LWE).

DGP Abhay and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart D Gautam Sawang on Thursday held a virtual meeting where it was decided that Odisha will mobilise more forces to newer areas in the bordering regions to check the movement of the Maoists. 

There has been increased emphasis on consolidation of security and efforts are being made to convince the Naxals to lay down arms, sources said. Following in the footsteps of Odisha, neighbouring states too want to enhance force mobilization to tackle the Maoist insurgency. 

Odisha Police has strengthened its presence in Swabhiman Anchal’s Hantalguda, Jodamba and Tulsipahad, Patdhara reserve forest, Khamankhol in Kandhamal, and other areas.

The top cops also discussed enhancing cooperation and joint operations between the two states. This year so far, security forces of Odisha and Andhra have undertaken over 50 anti-Maoist joint operations in the bordering areas. The DGPs also deliberated upon convincing the senior leaders of the Maoist central committees to join the mainstream.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Andhra Pradesh Left Wing Extremists security forest reas DGP Abhay
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp