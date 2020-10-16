Odisha-Andhra Pradesh to beef up security in new areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday decided to enhance presence of security forces in the interior and forested regions of bordering regions to restrict unchecked movement of the Left Wing Extremists (LWE).

DGP Abhay and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart D Gautam Sawang on Thursday held a virtual meeting where it was decided that Odisha will mobilise more forces to newer areas in the bordering regions to check the movement of the Maoists.

There has been increased emphasis on consolidation of security and efforts are being made to convince the Naxals to lay down arms, sources said. Following in the footsteps of Odisha, neighbouring states too want to enhance force mobilization to tackle the Maoist insurgency.

Odisha Police has strengthened its presence in Swabhiman Anchal’s Hantalguda, Jodamba and Tulsipahad, Patdhara reserve forest, Khamankhol in Kandhamal, and other areas.

The top cops also discussed enhancing cooperation and joint operations between the two states. This year so far, security forces of Odisha and Andhra have undertaken over 50 anti-Maoist joint operations in the bordering areas. The DGPs also deliberated upon convincing the senior leaders of the Maoist central committees to join the mainstream.