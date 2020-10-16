OHRC asks Cuttack admin to properly maintain crematoriums

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed Cuttack Collector and CMC Commissioner to ensure that the crematorium and burial grounds in the city function properly and provide uninterrupted service to the people.

A petition was filed by lawyer-activist Pradip Patnaik on the defunct electric crematorium at Khannagar. He alleged that crematoriums in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are not being properly maintained by the local authorities.

“We are now concerned about Cuttack city. It is the responsibility of the local administration to extend their support to maintain the crematorium/burial grounds with all facilities under the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act,” said OHRC Chairperson Justice Bimala Prasad Das and Member Asim Amitabh Dash in their order on Wednesday.

They observed that many crematoriums in Cuttack are not having adequate light arrangements. At Sati Choura, there are two cremation sites - one for people succumbing to coronavirus and the other for non-Covid bodies. When four to five bodies are cremated at a time there are many vehicles and ambulances parked outside due to inadequate space.

Apart from air pollution, the cremation sites at Sati Choura are leaving a psychological impact on children as they are seeing bodies being burnt while stopping at the traffic signal. OHRC directed the local administration to cover the walls of both the crematoriums to a considerable height so that the general public is not exposed to the sight of burning corpses.

“Covering the crematorium’s wall facing the roads at Sati Choura should be completed within 10 days of receiving this order,” it said.The Commission asked the administration and CMC to make adequate lighting arrangements at both crematoriums of Sati Choura. It also directed to provide adequate firewood in Sati Choura, Khannagar, Kalia Boda and Madhupatana crematoriums by procuring them from Odisha Forest Development Corporation or any private body authorised by the CMC.

Keeping in view the environmental hazards, OHRC recommended the authorities to establish an alternative site having adequate facilities and proper lighting arrangements on the outskirts of the city for cremating persons succumbing to Covid-19.