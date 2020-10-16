STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court sets aside single judge order on SSB examination

It also ruled that re-examination is an unnecessary exercise that will cause major inconvenience to all applicants without much gain.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Orissa HC on Wednesday asked the State Selection Board (SSB) to impose exemplary punitive action against question-setters responsible for the fiasco involving the written examination conducted for filing up 833 posts of lecturers on March 10, 2019.

The direction came while the HC set aside a single judge’s order which had invalidated the written examination conducted by SSB for 81 posts of lecturer in History in non-government aided colleges of Odisha and ordered for fresh written examination.

Justice BR Sarangi had issued the order on December 3, 2019 after 20 applicants filed a petition alleging that a large chunk of the questions were wrong, ambiguous and out of course, or options were not given in a proper manner. The HC had issued a stay order on it when several writ appeals challenged Justice Sarangi’s order.

Disposing of the writ appeals on Wednesday, the HC observed that much of the confusion was created by the question-setters and the SSB should not stand to protect the erring persons but take exemplary punitive action against them to preserve the sanctity of the recruitment process. “Such callous approach is absolutely intolerable”, ruled the bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Panigrahi.

It also ruled that re-examination is an unnecessary exercise that will cause major inconvenience to all applicants without much gain. “However, the SSB is at liberty to declare the results by preparing a fresh merit list of candidates in accordance with the report of the Expert Committee and recast the merit list on the basis of marks secured by them”, the bench said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court SSB examination
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp