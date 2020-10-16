STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 4.36 crore assets land Hindi teacher in vigilance net in Odisha

Published: 16th October 2020 08:53 AM

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A school teacher of Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district was on Thursday arrested by Vigilance for amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.36 crore. Bhubanananda Sahu, who teaches Classical Hindi at Jashoda High School, Jhadankuli, was serving as a contractual teacher from 2004 till 2017 and his job was regularised in 2017.

During search, it was found that the teacher was in possession of assets worth nearly Rs 4.94 crore which included a five-storey, three-storey and single-storey buildings, two apartments, one flat, an asbestos house, a single room shop, 10 plots, deposits in different banks, investment in LIC, gold ornaments and other household items.

After calculation, it was found that Sahu was in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.36 crore, which constitutes 495 per cent of his known sources of income.

Sahu’s income during the 2004-2020 period was calculated at Rs 88.17 lakh while expenditure was found at Rs 80.44 lakh. Where did he earn the rest? Vigilance sources said, Sahu allegedly dealt in property and also dabbled in liquor trade which earned him so much wealth but to divert attention of others, he ran a school and a coaching centre. “It will be investigated and if necessary, confiscated if he failed to point the source of his income,” sources added.

Vigilance SP A Patra said basing on the allegation of the teacher possessing disproportionate assets, Vigilance officials conducted raids on the property possessed by Sahu at 10 different places.

Searches were conducted at Sahu’s residential house at Baikunthanagar in Berhampur, five-storey building at Brahmanagar, the house at his native Kotilingi village in Ganjam, his private school at Laxmipur and office room at Jhandankuli on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the school teacher and his wife. Sahu was later arrested and produced in the Court of Special Vigilance Judge, Berhampur. He has been remanded to judicial custody till October 21.

