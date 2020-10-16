Senior citizens, academicians want Srimandir to be unlocked

By Express News Service

PURI: Even as servitors are against the reopening of Sri Jagannath temple for devotees in view of the Covid-19 situation in Puri, senior citizens and academicians of the pilgrim town have opined in favour of unlocking the shrine which has remained closed for the last seven months.

Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar on Thursday held discussions on the issue with senior citizens, academicians and leading NGOs. Most of them supported unlocking the Srimandir under strict Covid-19 guidelines as the shrine has remained closed for over seven months.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SJTA chief had interacted with office bearers of Daitapati, Chunara, Paniapat, Akhand Mekap, Sudhasuar and Muduli, the eight nijogs of the temple. He had also sought opinion of pundits of Mukti Mandap on the issue.

Kumar is likely to discuss the issue with Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and Puri Shankaracharya before placing his report before the temple managing committee and Chhatisha nijog.

The temple body would deliberate on the matter and submit its report to the State Government for final approval.

The servitor bodies of the temple are opposed to the idea of reopening the 12th century shrine for devotees as more than 500 servitors have tested positive for Covid-19. Besides, a dozen of priests have succumbed to the virus.

The servitors want the administration to consider reopening the temple after the holy month of Kartik and observance of Nagarjuna Vesha ritual.