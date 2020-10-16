STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three minor siblings die of food poisoning in Malkangiri

A team of doctors visited the village on the day to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Published: 16th October 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor examining a villager who consumed the wild root in Kacheli village in Malkangiri.

A doctor examining a villager who consumed the wild root in Kacheli village in Malkangiri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Three children in Kacheli village under Malkangiri block reportedly died of food poisoning in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district on Thursday. Another sibling and their mother also fell sick and were hospitalised.

The three kids were identified as Sukanti Madhi (12), her brother Sitaram (7) and sister Anjali (3). Their mother and another sister are  and undergoing treatment in the district headquarters hospital (DHH).Sources said five of the family complained of uneasiness, vomiting and diarrhoea after taking dinner. While two of the four children died in their house in the night, one succumbed in the hospital.

Additional district medical officer (ADMO) Shanklap Keshari Bhola said two kids and their mother were admitted to the DHH on Wednesday night. The girl, who was critical, died early in the morning. The condition of the mother and another daughter is stable and they are responding well to the treatment.

A team of doctors visited the village on the day to ascertain the cause of the deaths. Bhola said 12 members of the family  had consumed wild kanda (a bulbous esculent root) which they had collected from the forest on Wednesday. But five persons suffered from food poisoning after consuming the root. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malkangiri food poisoning children wild kanda
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp