STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Transport Secy reviews status of Rourkela airport, new rail project

He said three operators, selected under RCS-UDAN scheme, do not have such aircraft and operating them is not economically feasible for them.  

Published: 16th October 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport department Madhusudan Padhi interacting with members of BTSS at Rourkela on Thursday.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport department Madhusudan Padhi interacting with members of BTSS at Rourkela on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport department Madhusudan Padhi reviewed the status of Rourkela airport and progress of land acquisition for the Bimlagarh-Talcher new rail line project here on Thursday. 

Padhi, accompanied by Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport Debadutta Suranjita Jena and AGM (ATC) SK Sahu, inspected the airport and held a meeting with Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane, authorities of SAIL, AAI and nodal officer of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN. 

It was followed by another meeting with the officials of the district administration on expediting acquisition of land for the lingering Bimlagarh-Talcher broad gauge rail line project. Padhi said the Rourkela airport has licence to operate 19-seater aircraft. He said three operators, selected under RCS-UDAN scheme, do not have such aircraft and operating them is not economically feasible for them.  

Application has been submitted to grant 2C licence to Rourkela airport for which some compliances are required and an action plan has been worked out to remove hurdles in three to four months before the visit of officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to the city. 

After it is given the 2C licence, the airport would be able to operate 72-seater aircraft. But, for that either the existing runway has to be relaid with five inch height carpeting or expanded to another 500 metre. 
The Principal Secretary also held discussions with the members of Bimlagarh-Talcher Sangram Samiti (BTSS) who have filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Orissa High Court against the inordinate delay in providing land to East Coast Railway (ECoR) for the project. 

BTSS president AP Biswal said Padhi assured that land acquisition process would be completed in Sundargarh in next three months and in four months the State Government would handover the required land in Angul and Deogarh districts to ECoR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela airport
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp