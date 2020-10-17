STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harrowing time for relatives of patients outside Covid-19 hospital in Odisha

As patients battle for their lives inside the Covid hospital here, their kin and attendants outside fight a different battle, to survive the vagaries of nature.

An isolation ward.

An isolation ward. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As patients battle for their lives inside the Covid hospital here, their kin and attendants outside fight a different battle, to survive the vagaries of nature. Camping outside the hospital for days together, relatives of Covid patients weather both rains and the hot sun in absence of a rest shed. Recently, the Sambalpur district administration allowed kin of patients seeking treatment at the Covid hospital to attend to them.

With no proper place to take shelter, the attendants are spending the days wandering outside the hospital. In the night, they are forced to sleep under the open sky. Proper toilet facilities are also denied to them. An attendant loitering outside the hospital said, “My father has been admitted to the Covid hospital. Since he is an elderly person, I have to attend to him in the ward a few times in the day. The rest of the time, I have to wait outside.

Attendants of patients sleeping outside the
Covid hospital in Sambalpur | ExprEss

I usually wait in the parking area outside the hospital and sleep there. If there was a shed for resting nearby, it would have provided much relief to attendants like me.” A social worker of the city Govind Agarwal said, “These people are attending to Covid patients and are at a high risk of getting infected. Letting them wait outside the hospital will also put other people including locals at risk. Moreover, when it rains in the night, they are forced to take shelter in front of shops. Some even sleep inside autorickshaws parked outside the hospital.”

In view of the suffering of the attendants, the district health department wrote a letter to the president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Sambalpur chapter to allow patients’ relatives to stay in a hall of the IMA building situated near the Covid hospital. A few days back, the IMA accepted the proposal. President of IMA, Sambalpur chapter Dr Kodanda Rao said, “We have agreed to let the health department use our hall. however, the health officials will have to decide who will manage the accommodation of the attendants there.” Chief district medical officer of Sambalpur BB Patel said work is underway to to make the hall operational soon. Official sources said the hall requires some electrical fittings besides supply of water and toilet facilities after which it will be opened for attendants

