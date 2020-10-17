Parties name star campaigners for Odisha bypoll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and several senior ministers find place in the list of 30 star campaigners announced by the regional party on Friday for the November 3 bypolls.

President of the Balasore district BJD Rabindra Jena, former MLA Jiban Pradip Das, both of whom were aspirants for BJD ticket from Balasore Sadar seat and Ananta Das, who was lobbying hard for a ticket for one of his relatives, have also been named in the list.

The star campaigners include Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, former minister and general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das and party MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.

Deputy chairperson of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma and former MLA Debasis Samantray who are in charge of Tirtol seat will also campaign for the party. Three actors former MLA Akash Das Nayak, Arindam Ray and Satyabrata Tripathy (Kuna Tripathy) have also found a place in the list.

The BJP and Congress also announced its list of star campaigners. State president Sameer Mohanty, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, national vice-president Baijayant Panda, BJP national joint general secretary (organization) Saudan Singh, Odisha in-charge Arun Singh, party MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Suresh Pujari, Basant Panda, Rajya Sabha member Ashwini Vaishnaw and former minister Bijay Mohapatra find place in the 30 member star campaigners of BJP.

For Congress, party’s Odisha in-charge A Chella Kumar, president of the All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik, former Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh, senior leader Jitin Prasad, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra, OPCC working presidents Pradip Majhi and Chiranjib Biswal will campaign.