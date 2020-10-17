STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 22,000 crore provided to Odisha for battling Covid-19: Union Minister Pradhan

The Union Minister said 68.79 lakh LPG cylinders at a cost of Rs 440 crore for free refills were sanctioned.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Centre has extended a total assistance package of Rs 22,267.66 crore to Odisha through different schemes to tackle the unprecedented situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said today.

He urged the State Government to work with all sincerity to utilise the huge assistance provided by the Centre. He also requested the State Government to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the benefit of people, who are in dire need of proper health care in the face of a worst public health crisis.

eleasing a list of the funds released under various heads, the Union Minister said that around 3.17 crore beneficiaries in the State have received 5 kg rice each per month which comes to Rs 2,255 crore. Over 7.51 lakh tonne rice has been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. Similarly, 92.85 lakh families in the State were also provided one kilogram of pulses for eight months. The Centre released 44,150 tonne pulses to the State under the scheme at a cost of around Rs 529.56 crore, he said.

The Union Minister said 68.79 lakh LPG cylinders at a cost of Rs 440 crore for free refills were sanctioned. Stating that Rs 1,258.02 crore was transferred to Jan Dhan accounts during the period under which 85.2 lakh people benefited, Pradhan said, Rs 812 crore has also been released under the Jal Jivan Mission.Besides, the Centre has also provided Rs 2,000 each to 20.3 lakh farmers, totalling Rs 400.63 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krushak Samman Nidhi scheme.  He said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Centre provided Rs 1,500 each to 20.83 lakh construction workers, totalling Rs 312.49 crore.

The Union Minister said that Centre has provided Rs 102 crore to the Odisha Government for Covid-19 management. As many as 8.5 lakh N95 masks, 2.53 lakh PPE kits, 13.5 lakh hydroxychloroquine doses and 566 ventillators have been provided during the period, he said.The Centre has also sanctioned 103 projects worth Rs 28.13 crore for strengthening of agriculture infrastructure through NABARD.Stating that the Centre has recently announced the LTC cash voucher scheme for its employees, Pradhan requested the Odisha Government to introduce schemes on this line to encourage its employees. 
 

