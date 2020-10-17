STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soyeb’s feat proves hard work pays, says NEET topper's father

Rourkela lad tops NEET-2020, creates history by securing full marks

Published: 17th October 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Soyeb Aftab with his family at a felicitation programme in Jaipur | Express

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela erupted in joy after Steel city boy Soyeb Aftab brought laurel to the State by topping the NEET-2020 results of which were declared by the NTA on Friday. As per the NEET OMR Sheet, he created history by securing 720 marks out of 720, a record.

Soyeb, a resident of Azad Mohalla, in Anand Bhawan Lane at Rourkela has been staying in Kota in Rajasthan with his mother for the past two years and undergoing coaching at Allen Career Institute there.

For Rourkela, it was another feather on the cap. The Steel City has the history of churning out top students in technical education.

Home to National Institute of Technology, Rourkela has been an educational hub of the State.Soyeb attributed his achievement to his family, teachers and hard work and passion to succeed. He aspires to enroll in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and wants to become a cardiologist.

Soyeb with his family members I Express

Soyeb hails from a middle-class Muslim family. His mother Rizia is a housewife and younger sister Alisha is a fifth grader.

His father Sheikh Mohammed Abbas has tea-leaf business at Pati Market Complex here and also deals in construction materials.

 Abbas said, Soyeb has brought pride to his family and Odisha and his hard work paid off.

“When all students had left Kota fearing spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Soyeb stayed there to focus on study. It should be a message for others not to take recourse to excuses and back off from hard work as risk comes to life naturally,”he said.

After completing his Class X from Desouza’s School here in 2018, Soyeb had moved to Kota to simultaneously pursue Plus-II from Sarvodaya School there and coaching at the Allen institute. Throughout his academic career, he has been an extremely meritorious student.Incidentally, much ahead of the official declaration of NEET result, Allen had claimed that Soyeb emerged as national topper with historic marks based on the OMR Sheet.

