With darshan on smartphones, Cuttack Puja to go online 

 The Millennium city is set to observe the Durga puja festival like never before.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

An idol of goddess Durga at a community pandal. (Photo| PTI)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Millennium city is set to observe the Durga puja festival like never before. The residents will have no access to the puja pandals as the city is in the midst of the continuing battle against the global pandemic.Though the uniqueness of the festival in the city lies in its lavish and exquisitely crafted theme-based welcome arches and light decorations near puja pandals, the puja committees will have to follow strict safety guidelines issued in wake of coronavirus pandemic. 

And, they have come up with alternative measures to ensure the residents and devotees do not miss out on the rituals and festivities. Video aartis, live streaming of rituals, home delivery of ‘prasad’ and social distancing at pandals will mark Durga Puja celebrations this year. Baring a few, most of the 170 puja committees who have gone for constructing smaller size of idols have decided to live stream the morning puja and evening aartis through YouTube and other social media platforms. 

At Khannagar, the idol of Goddess Durga will stand 5 feet tall instead of usual 10 feet. Around `25 lakh was being spent towards erecting colourful theme-based welcome arch, light decoration and holding cultural programmes. “We have cancelled all these programmes and will observe the puja rituals within the closed pandal with maximum seven persons, including the priest and karta by strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by the administration,” said Khannagar puja committee secretary Prafulla Sahu.

Efforts are on to live stream major rituals like morning puja and evening aarti through social media for the devotees, he added.“Last year, we had a footfall of about 3,000 people each day. This time, however, we are not inviting non-members or even our regular patrons. Even our members who are older than 65 and younger than 10 are also being asked to stay home for their safety,” he said. 

The Malgodown puja committee has constructed a 4-ft idol of Hara-Parbati instead of usual 14 feet. “Around `20 lakh was being spent towards erecting colourful theme-based welcome arch, light decorations and holding cultural programmes. However, this year, we have made a budget of `4 lakh towards ritual and home delivery of prasad”said Malgodown puja committee secretary Nizamuddin Ahmad. While each and every puja committees have cut their budget short in view of the pandemic, some committees are planning to take up philanthropic activities with the surplus money.

At Choudhury Bazar puja pandal, where puja is being performed in traditional Bengali style, the idol of Goddess Durga will stand four and half feet tall instead of the usual height of 7 feet. Usually, `20 lakh was utilised towards light decoration and distribution of ‘Dahi Pakhal’ among the devotees on Vijaya Dashami day. “We have decided to go online this year and devotees across the world can see it live on social media from their homes.  The surplus fund will be utilised for some philanthropic activities in the city,” said puja committee president Debasish Ray. Similarly, Ranihat Shikari Sahi puja committee has decided to spend the money towards helping people in distress.

