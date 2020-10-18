50 per cent of population in Odisha's Malkangiri have COVID-19 antibodies

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Fifty per cent of the population of Malkangiri town has developed antibodies against Covid-19, revealed the findings of the sero-survey conducted here last week.

The survey was conducted by ICMR-RMRC and the district administration in 29 wards of Malkangiri Municipality on October 6, 7 and 8.

As per the findings of the survey, while half of the town’s population across various age groups have developed antibodies against the virus, the other half is still susceptible to it, said Collector Manish Agarwal.

He said as many as 1,613 blood samples were collected during the survey of which 1,018 were collected on random basis from people of various age groups.

Besides, 595 samples were collected from high-risk groups comprising municipality staff, health workers, district administration staff, police and media personnel.

This apart, sero-surveys were also conducted in 42 villages of the district and their findings are awaited.