Five held for couple’s murder in Odisha's Punjabi Dhauda

Jharsuguda police arrested five persons for the murder of a couple, whose charred bodies were found at their home in Punjabi Dhauda.

Published: 18th October 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 08:52 AM

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Jharsuguda police on Saturday arrested five persons for the murder of a couple, whose charred bodies were found at their home in Punjabi Dhauda within Rampur police outpost here on Friday. 

Initially, the case looked like an accident but since blood stains were found near the bodies of Giribara Das (47) and his wife Geeta Das (40), police, suspecting foul play, investigated the matter and found that the two were killed over a monetary dispute by their nephews Deepak Das Penka, Rahul Das Penka and nieces Miran Das Penka, Sunita Das Penka and Supriya Das Penka. Police said, the accused had killed the murdered with sharp weapons and then set their bodies on fire.

Sources said Giribara’s deceased father had a fixed deposit in his name and the five wanted a share in it. They had been asking Giribara to part with a share of the amount but the latter did not agree.

SP Rahul PR said the accused were arrested under sections 302 and 201 of IPC. An iron pipe, a tangia and half-burnt clothes belonging to the victims were seized from them. 

