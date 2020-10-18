Odisha: Task force to settle disputes on railway land

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) general manager Vidya Bhushan has advised officials to form a land record task force to settle disputes regarding ownership of land in possession of the railway.

The task force to be constituted under the chairmanship of Chief General Engineer will take stock of total land estate of ECoR district wise and arrange authentication of the title deeds/record of rights in possession to pursue swift acquisition of title deeds for every land plot besides, ensuring effective demarcation of railway land boundaries at site.

Estate officers of all the three divisions - Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur - will be the members of the task force along with a member of Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop and Deputy General Manager (General).

The task force will pursue settlement of disputes/disagreements regarding ownership of land in possession of ECoR, pursue and monitor signing of land licensing agreements wherever not available or expired and also achieve a digital inventory of all land in possession of ECoR with relevant data.

“The task force will device its own modalities and process for achieving its objectives. The General Manager has also directed officials to sort out and complete the task by March 31 next year,” said a railway spokesperson.