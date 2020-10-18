Punjab National Bank to strengthen credit delivery in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is strengthening its credit delivery system in Odisha, said executive director of the bank Agyey Kumar Azad during his recent visit to the State.

Azad, who inaugurated Cuttack PNB Loan Point (PLP) at Chandini Chowk, said the bank has created five PLPs covering all districts to give boost to its credit delivery system in the State.

Two mid corporate centres (MCCs) have also been created by the bank for this purpose. With these setups, the bank has targeted to grow as per the credit requirement of the State.

Azad also met the Energy Secretary and assured to continue full participation in the Government launched schemes for economic progress of the State.