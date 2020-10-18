STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Shortage of quality pesticides hits crops in Odisha

Farmers hit by pest attack are not getting due response from district officials of the Agriculture department.

Published: 18th October 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Paddy crops are hit by pest in large parts of the western and southern Odisha and a few coastal districts with farmers complaining non-availability of quality pesticides in local markets.

As per official report, over two lakh hectares (ha) of paddy crops are affected by pest while area treated so far is less than 50,000 ha. Sohela, Padampur, and Attabira blocks of Bargarh district, considered to be the rice bowl of the State, are the worst affected.

As paddy crops are in the ripening stage, farmers fear heavy crop loss if the plants are not treated in time. Brown plant hopper (BHP), commonly known as chakada, and bacterial leaf blight (BLB) are the common plant disease noticed in Bargarh and Koraput districts while paddy crops in coastal districts are affected by sheath blight and BLB.

“We sprayed pesticide supplied by the government for several times but it didn’t work. We don’t know how to stop sheath blight (pucha roga in local parlance) that is not responding to pesticide,” said Basanta Barik of Jaleswar.

Farmers hit by pest attack are not getting due response from district officials of the Agriculture department.

“With limited knowledge on pest treatment, the village agricultural workers are unable to guide the farmers. May be we are applying wrong pesticides on the affected crops to which the pests are responding,” Barik said.

Echoing similar concern, Arun Panigrahi, a farmer of Jeypore in Koraput district, said dearth of pesticides is another area of concern.

Though the government is claiming that adequate pesticides are supplied to farmers at 50 per cent subsidy, private dealers selling pesticides at subsidised rate are subsidising the volume, he said.

Cops create green corridor for critical patient

Bhubaneswar Police on Saturday provided a green corridor from a private hospital in Sainik School Road to Biju Patnaik International Airport for a patient who was in urgent need of surgery.

“At 4 pm, the corridor was ensured by Additional DCP Traffic and a team from the hospital for shifting of the critical patient from Bhubaneswar to Chennai in an air ambulance for organ transplantation,” said Traffic DCP Soumya Mishra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Farmers Odisha Crop Loss
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp