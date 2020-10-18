Shrines wear deserted look in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE: Usually at this time of the year, shrines across Ganjam district get crowded with devotees. However, this year the temples, decorated for Navratri, are wearing a deserted look.

Devotees have been replaced by police personnel at the shrines where the rituals are being conducted as usual.

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of rituals during Navratri and Dussehra, a preparatory meeting of senior officials of Berhampur police district was held on Saturday where SP Pinak Mishra stressed the need for zero tolerance towards forcible collection of donations, gambling and illegal sale of liquor.

He asked the officers to ensure stringent enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines during Durga Puja. In Jeypore, devotees had to return disappointed from the Maa Bhagabati temple on the day.

A large number of people thronged the temple but were asked to return by police personnel. Similar scenes were witnessed at Dakhinakali temple here and Mutyalama temple in Koraput.