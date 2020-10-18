Three anti-socials held in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police arrested three anti-socials accused of extortion from the city on Friday night. The arrested criminals are Rajesh Pal and Srikant Behera and Bhabani Shankar Rout of Ranihaat Gopal Sahi and Mali Sahi.

DCP Prateek Singh said a group of anti-socials had detained a businessman of Bajrakabati Road at Secondary Board High School ground demanding Rs 5 lakh extortion. Hearing the uproar, Sub Inspector Kunja Bihari Dhir, who was patrolling in the area, rushed to spot.

While some of the miscreants fled, the trio argued in filthy language and tried to manhandle the police team. The arrested are hardcore criminals against whom several cases are pending at different police stations.

“We have intensified the drive against anti-socials who are resorting to extortion from businessman, contractors, liquor vendors, real-estate owners, clinics and nursing homes, coaching centers, transporters, private industries, sand miners, fast food vendors and others,” said the DCP.

He urged people to come forward and co-operate with police in sharing information about the extortion bid in their localities without fear.