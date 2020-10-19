12 arrested for Odisha youth’s death in trap of poachers

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday arrested 12 persons on charges of killing a 24-year-old youth near Brahmanipali village in Jujumura on October 14.The youth, identified as Nilambar Besanchor of Dhodolomunda, was killed after coming in contact with a live electric wire that was laid by the accused persons to kill wild boars. His body was found on October 16.

The accused are Rameswar Bhoi (30), Bimaleswar Bhoi, Rajendra Podha (42), Dhanu Naik (40), Mahendra Ghusi (50), Abhimanyu Makad (28), Chittaranjan Podh (34), Saroj Bhoi (30), Prakash Naik (29), Durjodhan Guru (45), Ashok Dila (32) and Guru Banchhor (52) of Brahmanipali.

Police said on October 14, Nilambar had gone to his uncle’s house at Gourgotha, around one and a half km from Dhodholamunda. He was walking home in the night when he came in contact with the live wire which was laid on the fringe of Bander forest near Brahmanipali to kill wild boars. He died on the spot.

When the accused persons, who had laid the wire, came to know about the incident, they carried Nilambar’s body 15 km deep inside the forest and disposed it of fearing that their illegal act would get exposed.

However, villagers found the body on October 16 following which a complaint was lodged in Jujumura police station. During investigation, police found involvement of the 12 persons in the case. Police have seized electric wire, sticks and cut pieces of plastic wiring pipes.

Jujumura OIC Rajkumar Biswal said a case was registered under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC and the accused have been forwarded to court.