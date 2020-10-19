STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

12 arrested for Odisha youth’s death in trap of poachers

Police have seized electric wire, sticks and cut pieces of plastic wiring pipes.

Published: 19th October 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday arrested 12 persons on charges of killing a 24-year-old youth near Brahmanipali village in Jujumura on October 14.The youth, identified as Nilambar Besanchor of Dhodolomunda, was killed after coming in contact with a live electric wire that was laid by the accused persons to kill wild boars. His body was found on October 16.

The accused are Rameswar Bhoi (30), Bimaleswar Bhoi, Rajendra Podha (42), Dhanu Naik (40), Mahendra Ghusi (50), Abhimanyu Makad (28), Chittaranjan Podh (34), Saroj Bhoi (30), Prakash Naik (29), Durjodhan Guru (45), Ashok Dila (32) and Guru Banchhor (52) of Brahmanipali.

Police said on October 14, Nilambar had gone to his uncle’s house at Gourgotha, around one and a half km from Dhodholamunda. He was walking home in the night when he came in contact with the live wire which was laid on the fringe of Bander forest near Brahmanipali to kill wild boars. He died on the spot. 

When the accused persons, who had laid the wire, came to know about the incident, they carried Nilambar’s body 15 km deep inside the forest and disposed it of fearing that their illegal act would get exposed.

However, villagers found the body on October 16 following which a complaint was lodged in Jujumura police station. During investigation, police found involvement of the 12 persons in the case. Police have seized electric wire, sticks and cut pieces of plastic wiring pipes.

Jujumura OIC Rajkumar Biswal said a case was registered under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC and the accused have been forwarded to court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
poachers live electric wire youth death Odisha
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp