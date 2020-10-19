STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After Puri visit, speculation rife over Naveen campaign in bypolls

This decision has led many to believe that plans are afoot for campaigning of the Chief Minister in the two constituencies. 

Published: 19th October 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik waves to people during his visit to Puri on Saturday.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik waves to people during his visit to Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only two weeks remaining for the November 3 bypolls, campaigning in the two Assembly constituencies Balasore Sadar and Tirtol has gained momentum.

While parties have lined up their star campaigners for the polls, all eyes are on whether Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign in both the constituencies. Though the ruling BJD has not made any announcement in this regard, speculation is rife over the issue.

The situation has changed since Saturday after the Chief Minister travelled outside Bhubaneswar for the first time to Puri to review the progress of development projects. Besides, the State Government has lifted the ceiling on number of persons for attending political meetings to be organised at open spaces or grounds. 

This decision has led many to believe that plans are afoot for campaigning of the Chief Minister in the two constituencies. 

Of the two constituencies, the fight in Balasore Sadar seat has turned out to be more interesting as the BJD is putting its might to wrest from BJP.  All the three main contenders, BJD, BJP and Congress, are focusing on door-to-door campaigning. Senior BJD leaders have already camped in each of the panchayat in the constituencies to campaign for their candidates.

Manas Dutta, the BJP candidate from Balasore Sadar and son of late MLA Madan Mohan Dutta, is aggressively campaigning by targeting the ruling-BJD for neglecting the district during the last 20 years. Union Minister and Balasore BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi is actively campaigning for the BJP candidate. 

MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, who is Balasore in-charge of Congress, alleged that both the BJP and BJD are responsible for closure of many industries in the district. “Our fight is against misgovernance and corruption,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirtol bypoll Balasore Sadar bypoll Naveen Patnaik BJD
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp