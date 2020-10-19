STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhitarkanika National Park to open for tourists from today

The Forest department had counted 103 crocodile nests during this year’s nesting season of the reptiles in the park and its nearby areas.

Published: 19th October 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:02 AM

Tourists being welcomed at Bhitarkanika National Park by officials | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Bhitarkanika National Park will be reopened for tourists from Monday. However, only 500 tourists will be permitted to visit the park everyday. Tickets can be purchased from the authorised website, www.ecotourodisha.com and physically from the counters, said DFO of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash. 

The  park was closed for visitors from  May 1 to July 31 during the mating and nesting seasons of saltwater crocodiles. But due to Covid-19, the Forest department extended the closure period up to October 18.  “We had partially  reopened the park on October 1  for only those visitors who intended to stay overnight at  Dangamal Nature Camp while adhering to Covid-19 norms,” he said. 

With the park now open for day visit, adequate number of forest guards have  been  deployed to enforce the regulations and sanitisers placed at several places in the forest. “We have renovated the guest houses, repaired the roads  and other infrastructure within the park. A large number of  tourists from West Bengal and other states visit Bhitarkanika during Puja holidays,” said the DFO. 

The Forest department has made it mandatory for tourists to hire a local guide on their boat. Around 40 youths from nearby villages of the park have been trained as guides and they will help the tourists during their visit to the park. Eco-tourism in Bhitarkanika is a big employment generator and has a multiplier impact on the economy as it  is  a major contributor to employment creation particularly for women and  youths, fishermen, boatmen and others. 

The Forest department had counted 103 crocodile nests during this year’s nesting season of the reptiles in the park and its nearby areas. Around 3,000 baby crocodiles  were born  in Bhitarkanika recently. 

