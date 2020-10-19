BJP MLA extends support to health care reform stir in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: BJP MLA of Baripada Prakash Soren on Sunday announced to support the protest call by local outfit ‘Bhanja Sena’ over the deteriorating health services in Mayurbhanj district.

Bhanja Sena will stage dharna in front the residences of local MP and MLAs from Monday to protest poor health services in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH), sub-divisional hospitals in the three NACs as well as community and primary health centres in the district. Besides, strengthening health care infrastructure, the organisation has demanded immediate filling up of the vacant posts of specialists, professors, assistant professors and doctors.

Throwing his support behind the protest, Soren alleged that while the health services in the tribal-dominated district are in dire straits since long, the State Government has turned a blind eye to the worsening situation. Health care delivery has been severely hit both in urban and rural areas due to lack of adequate doctors, nurses, pharmacists and technical experts in hospitals.

There has been no improvement in health care services despite the setting up of PRM MCH as many posts of professors and assistant professors are lying vacant. Besides, medical equipment in the MCH and other hospitals are not being put to use due to absence of technical personnel. Patients are unable to avail services like CT-Scan, Soren alleged.

The MLA further claimed that proper treatment is not being provided to patients at Bankisole Covid hospital.