‘Brata’ to be delivered home in Cuttack on Maha Ashtami

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Durga Puja is here and probably for the first time in history, devotees will not be able to experience the fervour of the five-day festival and perform Maha Ashtami puja at pandals, thanks to Covid-19 pandemic.

While puja organisers across the State have scaled down the celebrations by either restricting entries or completely going digital, a majority of Durga Puja committees in the Millennium city are planning to provide ‘Brata’ (a sacred thread) to women at their doorstep in their localities to facilitate them in accomplishing their fasting on Maha Ashtami.

In Cuttack, married women who keep fasting on the day used to visit mandaps for ‘Brata Puja’ before Goddess Durga and then return home and break their fasting by wearing ‘Brata’ on their hand and savouring the prasad offered to the deity. The puja pandals witness huge crowd, particularly women devotees, on the occasion.But this year, the Covid pandemic has put the women devotees in a troublesome situation as they will not able to perform the ‘Brata Puja’ with administration banning people from visiting puja pandals in view of the pandemic.

“We used to perform ‘Brata Puja’ for accomplishing the Durgastami fasting. But we are worried as to how can we be able to break the fasting without performing ‘Brata Puja’,” said Mandakini Senapati, a resident of Arunoday Nagar.

Puja committees’ plan for home delivery of ‘Brata Puja’ materials seems to have come as a solace for the women devotees in the city. The puja committees have planned to go for procuring threads from market, make it sacred by touching those to the deity and then to go for home delivery of the sacred threads in their locality.

“We will have to follow the safety protocol and guidelines issued by the administration strictly. Hence, we have planned to provide the ‘Brata’ materials including Sankha (Bangle), Sindur (vermilion), Brata (thread) and Dhanda (Bell leaf) to women of our locality at their doorstep through committee members after offering those to Goddess Durga at our puja mandap,” said Chhatra Bazaar Durga Puja Committee president Debendra Sahoo.