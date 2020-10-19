Congress appoints DCC presidents in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Sunday appointed presidents of 33 organisational districts in Odisha. While 16 presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs) remained unchanged, three MLAs have been given charge of organisational districts. The DCC presidents include two women. Senior MLA Suresh Kumar Routray has been appointed as the president of Khurda district committee while Biswajit Das is the new chief of the Bhubaneswar City Congress Committee.

Giribala Behera has been made the president of Cuttack City Congress Committee. Manas Choudhury has been appointed as head Cuttack District Congress Committee. Two other MLAs who have been made DCC presidents are Dasarathi Gomango (Gajapati) and Ramesh Jena (Ganjam). Minakshi Bahinipati wife of Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati continues as the DCC president of Koraput.