Criminal, two aides nabbed in Odisha, pistol seized

ROURKELA: A criminal, Md Danish (20) and two of his associates, Sohaib Akhter and Md Nasim, both aged 19, were arrested by Plant Site police for planning to commit a crime on Saturday night.

DSP Aseem Panda said the three were arrested during a raid by a police team at a vehicle parking area at Traffic Gate in the city. A pistol and ammunition were seized from Danish, he said, adding the three were planning to commit a major crime.

Three days back, Plant Site police arrested three criminals, Arman Qureshi (22), Vivek Gupta (20) and Md Fayum (20) for robbing one Iqbal Khan of `29,000 at gun point.

A pistol with ammunition, a two-wheeler and part of the stolen amount were seized from them. The three were also involved in a robbery in the city on October 10.