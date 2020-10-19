STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha

Sources said that Brundaban and Nirasa were unwell for last few days and the elderly man possibly died due to some ailment.

Published: 19th October 2020 01:20 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An elderly couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a government quarter in Kudasingha village under Balangir Sadar block on Monday morning.

The couple do not have any children.

While Brundaban was found lying on the ground, his wife Nirasa hanged herself to death. 

Brundaban and Nirasa had moved to one of their relatives house around three years back due to their old age. However, the woman with whom they were staying asked them to leave her house two years back.

They then managed to receive help from a woman, Kanak Barik, and started staying in a vacant government quarters.

Sources said that Brundaban and Nirasa were unwell for last few days and the elderly man possibly died due to some ailment.

On finding her husband dead, Nirasa likely took the extreme step, they added.

Meanwhile, the police said that they are investigating the matter and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

